Despite closing the season on an absolute tear, Michigan State basketball fell short in its quest to sweep the regular season and conference tournament titles in the Big Ten. After taking home the top spot during the regular season, Tom Izzo's squad lost its semifinal on Saturday against No. 5-seed Wisconsin by a score of 77-74.

The Spartans battled as they looked to extend their winning streak to nine games and advance to the title game, but John Tonje and the Badgers proved to be too much in the end. The Wisconsin star dropped 32 points and seven rebounds and was the best player on the floor throughout the win over Michigan State.

After the game, Izzo didn't seem to be too discouraged by the loss but was determined that his team was going to get better before the NCAA Tournament, according to Spartans Rivals.

“I've heard a lot of players (say), ‘You're never happy,'” Izzo said. “You're damn right. I don't plan on being happy until we accomplish what I think Michigan State University should accomplish. I've gotta get better. They've gotta get better. We will get better.”

Thankfully for the Spartans, they will likely have at least one game to ease their way into the NCAA Tournament. Even after the loss, Michigan State is very likely to be a No. 2 seed in the bracket and a matchup against a No. 15 seed should be a friendly matchup for it. Spartans fans may have some flashbacks to the ghosts of Middle Tennessee, but it would be shocking to see an upset like that again.

Even if and when Michigan State advances deep into the tournament, Izzo's club has proven that it can hang with the best of the best ad topple some of the best teams in the nation on any day. The Spartans have 13 wins this season against Quad 1 opposition, which is second in the nation and only trails Auburn.

That experience beating very good teams throughout Big Ten play combined with Izzo's track record of making deep runs in March will make this Michigan State basketball team a very tough out when March Madness gets going.