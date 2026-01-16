On Thursday, No. 2 South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley were “locked in” as they took on No.4 Texas. The result was an 88-85 win.

Afterward, Coach Staley discussed the most significant factor that led to the Gamecocks coming away victorious, per Marc Whiteman of WYFF News 4.

“That’s what we thought it’d come down to … We won the game by gutting it out.”

Dawn Staley on her team’s will to win: “That’s what we thought it’d come down to … We won the game by gutting it out.” #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/D5oQ8qRvSX — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) January 16, 2026

Texas jumped out to a 20-13 lead after one. Then, the Gamecocks came storming back in the second quarter, and from there the game went down to the wire.

A pair of threes by Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot gave the Gamecocks a one-point lead. Then, Tessa Johnson hit a pair of free throws, Raven Johnson scored four consecutive baskets, and the game was sealed by Edwards at the free-throw line again.

The win puts South Carolina at 18-1. Joyce Edwards led with 14 points. Tessa Johnson finished with 13 points. Ta'Niya Lawson came away with 12 points. Raven Johnson and Madina Okot each had 10 points.

Lawson, who was the nation's leading scorer last year at Florida State, was back after sustaining a recent leg injury.

Staley has been the head coach at South Carolina since 2008. Since then, she has turned the program into one of the most illustrious in the history of the game. Altogether, Staley has led the Gamecocks to three national championships in 2017, 2022, and 2024.

Along the way, some of the biggest names in women's basketball came out of South Carolina. Among them are A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, and Kamilla Cardoso.