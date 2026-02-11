Villanova basketball delivered both drama and entertainment Tuesday night when Boban Marjanovic stepped into the spotlight for a surprise play-by-play cameo during the Wildcats’ showdown with Marquette on TNT Sports. The moment, sparked by an on-air exchange with Andy Katz, quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the broadcast.

During a nationally televised Big East matchup, the former NBA center grabbed a headset and briefly called live action for the Wildcats. The segment aired on TNT Sports as Villanova led Marquette 45–41 near the 15:00 mark of the second half. The lighthearted cameo instantly became a viral highlight.

TNT Sports U.S. shared the clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, capturing the moment Marjanovic took the headset after encouragement from Katz. The network leaned into its personality-driven coverage style as the Wildcats battled in a tight conference contest.

“@TheAndyKatz got @BobanMarjanovic to do some play-by-play 🤣 Watch out, @BAndersonPxP 🫣😆”

“He bounces, he bounces again, he bounce really quick, and he almost shot the shot. And ball out of bounds, ball Villanova!”

The entertainment break did not overshadow the game’s intensity. Marquette surged after the segment, building a 66–57 lead behind Royce Parham’s career-high 26 points. Villanova responded with an 11–2 run fueled by Tyler Perkins and Acaden Lewis.

Perkins delivered the decisive sequence. He grabbed an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left and sank two free throws to push the lead to three. On the final possession, Perkins blocked a potential tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

Villanova secured a 77–74 victory in a dramatic Big East finish. While the broadcast moment energized social media, the Wildcats closed the night with resilience and clutch defense.