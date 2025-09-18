The Atlantic Coast Conference witnessed its first major conference upset, with Georgia Tech after knocking off Clemson. The ACC also is watching Virginia Tech hunt for a new head coach with Brent Pry out. These elements shape up this week's power rankings — except Miami remains atop once again to start the Week 4 version.

1. Miami (-)

Carson Beck is rising as a Heisman Trophy contender — leapfrogging John Mateer of Oklahoma as a betting favorite. Star edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. helped lead a monstrous defensive onslaught of Byrum Brown and previous unbeaten South Florida. Bain even sent a fiery “y'all next” message to Florida via his Instagram page.

2. Florida State (-)

The Seminoles are well rested from the bye. Kent State and a road trip to Virginia are next before rekindling its heated rivalry with Miami on Oct. 4. USC transfer Duce Robinson is averaging an astounding 27.3 yards per catch.

3. Georgia Tech (+1)

The undefeated Yellow Jackets are making noise for the top of the power rankings. Their vaunted ground game wore down Clemson and knocked the Tigers out of the top 25 rankings (more on where the Tigers land here later).

4. Louisville (-1)

The Cardinals took their own break Saturday. But Georgia Tech's upset catapults the Jackets over Louisville here.

5. North Carolina State (+4)

Welcome to the top five Wolfpack. They withstood an improved and previously unbeaten Wake Forest team Thursday. They can take advantage of a slumping Duke team next.

6. SMU (-)

The Mustangs stay neutral here. But needed to erase a 10-point first quarter deficit against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) newcomer Missouri State.

7. Cal (+3)

The Golden Bears have started 3-0 for the fourth time ever under Justin Wilcox, this time knocking off Minnesota Saturday. But historically Cal falls off the grid after a fast start. They become a sudden ACC contender if they avoid the midseason slump.

8. Duke (-1)

The Blue Devils are suddenly sliding with two straight losses. Including the underwhelming performance against Tulane down in New Orleans.

9. Pittsburgh (-1)

Pitt is another sliding out of the top 10. Only this time old nemesis Rich Rodriguez led West Virginia to a long awaited Backyard Brawl win

10. Clemson (-5)

The Tigers take the biggest fall here down five spots. Dabo Swinney even delivered a heated press conference — strangely showing a lack of composure and poise for Clemson.

11. Wake Forest (-)

The Demon Deacons would've cracked the top 10 had they defeated NC State. They earn some rest before new head coach Jake Dickert has his biggest game since taking over WF: No. 18 Georgia Tech in Winston-Salem.

12. Virginia (+1)

Unlike another Mother of Presidents university, Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott is calming the fire chatter involving him. With UVA currently 2-1 before hosting Stanford.

13. North Carolina (+1)

Bill Belichick is winning the CFB games he was supposed to win since that infamous season opener. His Tar Heels face a solid test in a 2-0 UCF squad featuring Scott Frost.

14. Syracuse (+1)

The Orange exploded Saturday with dropping 66 points on Colgate. They can further bury a struggling Clemson bunch Saturday.

15. Stanford (+2)

Frank Reich tasted victory for the first time since taking over as interim head coach. Micah Ford has risen as Reich's workhorse — hitting 157 yards on 17 carries in the 30-20 win over the No. 16 team here.

16. Boston College (-3)

Reich ended up out-coaching another former NFL head coach in Bill O'Brien. The Eagles' defense has allowed a combined 72 points in the losing streak, and now hosts red-hot true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele with Cal.

17. Virginia Tech (-1)

It's so bad in Blacksburg, that Dante Lovett is hearing from more schools after entering the College Football Transfer Portal. Even Hokies legend Michael Vick dodged questions about his alma mater.