Last week's results have created a lot of change in our Week 6 College Football Playoff predictions, and they will likely have a big impact on the CFP field when the regular season comes to a close. That's how big of a week it was. Oregon took down Penn State, Alabama picked up a huge win against Georgia, Ole Miss defeated LSU, Florida State was upset by Virginia, and there were many more important results as well. Let's take a look at where our CFP predictions stand after five weeks:

1. Oregon

Oregon remains at the top in our Week 6 College Football Playoff predictions. The Ducks solidified their spot with a win at Penn State. As big as it gets.

2. Alabama

Alabama wasn't in our field last week, but after winning at Georgia, there is a totally different view of this team. The Crimson Tide are our new SEC champ. Fans wanted Kalen DeBoer fired a week ago, but now this looks like a national title contender.

3. Ohio State

Ohio State earned an impressive road victory against Washington on Saturday. The Big Ten will likely come down to the Buckeyes and Ducks.

4. Miami

Miami is in the driver's seat in the ACC following Florida State's loss to Virginia, but the Hurricanes and Seminoles play this weekend in Tallahassee. If Miami gets a win in that one, the road to the ACC title game should be a breeze.

5. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is another new team this week. LSU was previously our pick to win the SEC, but the Rebels took the Tigers down over the weekend. Now, the path to the CFP looks much easier for Lane Kiffin's squad.

6. Penn State

Penn State suffered a brutal loss to Oregon at home, and it's yet another big game defeat for James Franklin. Still, the Nittany Lions should be able to find a way into the College Football Playoff.

7. Georgia

Georgia went down against Alabama on Saturday, but the Bulldogs are still a great team. Like Penn State, they still have everything in front of them and will more than likely be a CFP team.

8. Texas Tech

The best team in the Big 12 appears to be Texas Tech, but there are a lot of threats. There is a lot of even competition in that conference, but from what we've seen so far, we're going with the Red Raiders to snag the automatic bid.

9. Indiana

The Hoosiers destroyed Illinois in Week 5, but they almost lost on the road to Iowa last weekend. Key word: almost. The Hoosiers found a way to get it done in a hostile environment, and that's all that matters.

10. Texas A&M

Texas A&M now has two huge wins in a row after taking down Auburn last weekend. The Aggies are in a great spot, but there are a lot of tough matchups down the road. For now, they look like a CFP team.

11. Oklahoma

If Oklahoma can survive a few weeks without John Mateer, College Football Playoff hopes are alive. It's unclear when he will return, but getting him back for the Texas game would be massive.

12. USF

The final team in our Week 6 College Football Playoff predictions is USF. The Bulls are still hanging on to the Group of Five automatic bid.

Quarterfinal predictions: 1 Oregon vs. 9 Indiana, 2 Alabama vs. 7 Georgia, 3 Ohio State vs. 11 Oklahoma, 4 Miami vs. 5 Ole Miss

Semifinal predictions: 1 Oregon vs. 5 Ole Miss, 2 Alabama vs. 3 Ohio State

CFP National Championship prediction: 1 Oregon vs. 3 Ohio State

College Football Playoff champ: Oregon