When the Alabama football team lost to Florida State in Week 1, there were plenty of questions to be asked about the program. Despite entering the year with a top 10 ranking, losing 31-17 to the Seminoles was not the start many were hoping for.

In Week 2, Alabama responded a bit with a win over Louisiana-Monroe, 73-0, although that's to be expected.

In the Week 1 loss, Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard became the subject of conversation. A clip went viral on the internet of Hubbard showing minimal effort and jogging during the game.

Moreover, Hubbard was seen on multiple plays making minimal effort.

On Tuesday, the Alabama defensive back addressed that clip and the effort from the Week 1 loss.

“Yeah, I took it personally,” Hubbard said, via Matt Stahl of al.com. “I mean, it’s on me. Coaches see it. I saw it. I mean, it’s obvious, I take it on myself.”

As far as the viral clip, Hubbard said it was like pouring gasoline on a fire.

“You ever pour gasoline on a fire?” Hubbard added. “I mean, my phone’s blowing up. I don’t really care, it’s part of it, but it’s just fuel to the fire, so at the end of the day, that’s all it is.”

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy also said there has to be “more effort” following the ugly Week 1 loss, although the Crimson Tide had no issues in Week 2, albeit against an inferior opponent.

Still, Hubbard, who was expected to be a key piece of the secondary, took the blame for the clips that went viral and the way he played in Week 1, so the hope in Tuscaloosa is he can bounce back and play how he is capable of.

Alabama next faces off against Wisconsin at home in Week 3 before a Week 4 and then jumping into SEC play.