The Alabama football team has had a lot of talented quarterbacks go through the program in recent years, and the Crimson Tide might have just snagged their next star. Four-star 2026 QB Tayden Kaawa announced his commitment to Alabama on Tuesday. Kaawa was receiving significant attention from BYU as well, but he decided that he wants to play for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

“BREAKING: Four-Star QB Tayden Kaawa has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 225 QB from Molokai, HI chose the Crimson Tide over BYU.”

Tayden Kaawa had a short message for Alabama football fans upon his commitment:

“Another Local boi in Tuscaloosa, Roll Tide🐘!!” He said.

Kaawa is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #351 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #26 QB and the #6 player in the state of Utah. Kaawa currently attends Orem High School in Orem, UT. BYU is not far away, but Alabama is the best fit for this star prospect.

“Kaawa is a massive quarterback prospect with a frame that reminds us of former Clemson/Oregon State and Florida State signal caller DJ Uiagalelei,” Kaawa's scouting report reads. “Big frame and stand all of 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and has no problems driving the ball down the field. Operates primarily out of the shotgun and shows the ability to pick a part a defense and had a very productive junior season after transferring in to Orem. For his size, Kaawa is not a bad athlete and shows the ability to take off and run on designed zone read plays and can extend plays when the pocket breaks down as well.”

While Kaawa has always been a standout on the football field, he is also a terrific baseball player. Perhaps the Alabama baseball team could use him as well.

“Can throw from different arm angles and is comfortable throwing rolling out to his right or his left,” the scouting report adds. “Needs to continue to progress in his ability to make quick reads, process the game and get the ball out on time but there’s some upside here because of the physical traits. Also a talented baseball player, good enough to potentially double sport in college but will likely focus on football at the college level.”

People are still iffy on Kalen DeBoer at Alabama as the Crimson Tide didn't have a great season last year, but DeBoer is doing an outstanding job on the recruiting trail. This 2026 Alabama football recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one.