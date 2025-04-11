Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe revealed how his connection with NFL star Jalen Hurts helped him develop his game.

Milroe appeared as a special guest on a segment of NFL Live on Friday. He reflected on his relationship with Hurts, which has played a significant role in showing him how to succeed as a quarterback. The Crimson Tide star declared for the NFL Draft earlier this year, as he looks to be a solid draft pick for any prospective team.

“Throughout the whole period of time with him, he keeps his head down, continues to grind, keeps refining his skill set, and just keeps on elevating and being the best version of himself, whether it's on the field and off the field,” Milroe said. “And look at the impact he had off the field. People misinterpret that as well, and so of course you know as a player that's inspired to go to the NFL, it's always unique that each starting quarterback in the league does something right,”

What lies ahead for Jalen Milroe after Alabama career

Jalen Milroe showcased a lot of talent and promise throughout his four-year career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He took part in 38 games throughout four seasons, including 27 starts. The last two years featured him as a full-time starter, where the Crimson Tide went 20-6. He finished with 426 completions for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns.

The 2024 season marked a solid conclusion to Milroe's collegiate career. He completed 205 throws for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was also more active on the ground, running the ball 168 times for 726 yards and 20 scores, both career highs.

Milroe presents himself as a solid dual-threat quarterback that could benefit any NFL team looking for that type of player. He could earn a selection in the first or second rounds, but if all of what he has shown at Alabama is legitimate, he could be an intimidating force for opponents to prepare against.