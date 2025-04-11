Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe revealed how his connection with NFL star Jalen Hurts helped him develop his game.

Milroe appeared as a special guest on a segment of NFL Live on Friday. He reflected on his relationship with Hurts, which has played a significant role in showing him how to succeed as a quarterback. The Crimson Tide star declared for the NFL Draft earlier this year, as he looks to be a solid draft pick for any prospective team.

“Throughout the whole period of time with him, he keeps his head down, continues to grind, keeps refining his skill set, and just keeps on elevating and being the best version of himself, whether it's on the field and off the field,” Milroe said. “And look at the impact he had off the field. People misinterpret that as well, and so of course you know as a player that's inspired to go to the NFL, it's always unique that each starting quarterback in the league does something right,”

What lies ahead for Jalen Milroe after Alabama career

Quarterback Jalen Milroe throws for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day as several Crimson Tide players worked out for NFL teams in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility.
Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Related Alabama Football NewsArticle continues below
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Colorado’s Deion Sanders pours gasoline on Shedeur-Saints rumors with cryptic post
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) signals to his offense during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15.
Ohio State’s Will Howard makes case for being the best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels set to add pivotal defensive help with latest commitment

Jalen Milroe showcased a lot of talent and promise throughout his four-year career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He took part in 38 games throughout four seasons, including 27 starts. The last two years featured him as a full-time starter, where the Crimson Tide went 20-6. He finished with 426 completions for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns.

The 2024 season marked a solid conclusion to Milroe's collegiate career. He completed 205 throws for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was also more active on the ground, running the ball 168 times for 726 yards and 20 scores, both career highs.

Milroe presents himself as a solid dual-threat quarterback that could benefit any NFL team looking for that type of player. He could earn a selection in the first or second rounds, but if all of what he has shown at Alabama is legitimate, he could be an intimidating force for opponents to prepare against.