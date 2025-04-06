As a quarterback with uncertain projections in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jalen Milroe officially declared that he will be in attendance after his impressive performance at the Alabama football program's Pro Day, per Ari Meirov on X.

“Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, per Dane Brugler,” Meirov wrote. “It’s a bit of a roll of the dice if he doesn’t go in Round 1, though we’ve seen players return for Day 2 as well.”

Usually, players who expect to get drafted in the first round — or possibly early into the second round — physically attend the draft. And with a draft class that showcases a lot of uncertainty, Milroe is heading to Green Bay, WI, to hopefully hear his name said within the first 32 picks. However, there have been recent instances of players attending the draft who didn't get selected in the first round.

While it's a little awkward to watch the players as they frantically check their phones with the first round dwindling, that might not be the case for the Alabama quarterback after Milroe's impressive Pro Day.

Now, other reports have Milroe as a possible Day 2 selection for a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, allowing him to develop. On top of Milroe possibly not being NFL-ready immediately, the Raiders traded for Geno Smith, which could be a perfect opportunity for him to learn before being tossed into the fire.

However, the Raiders aren't the only team reportedly into him. The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team linked to Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although the Steelers are pursuing Aaron Rodgers, Milroe could still be on the docket for Pittsburgh. In fact, it could look a lot like the Raiders' plan, allowing Milroe to sit for a season or two behind a veteran quarterback and develop behind the scenes.

And if the Steelers want to draft Milroe, it might cost them their late-first-round pick, since they don't have a second-round pick after their DK Metcalf trade. If the Steelers draft him in the first round, it'd mean he made the right choice to attend the 2025 NFL Draft.

If they don't, however, the Alabama quarterback could be recreating a Will Levis moment on draft night, not hearing his name until at least the second round.