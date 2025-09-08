Fresh off a 73-0 drubbing of Louisiana Monroe over the weekend, Alabama football is getting ready for an SEC vs. Big Ten showdown against Wisconsin in Week 3. The Crimson Tide are just unsure if running back Jam Miller will be available for it.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer updated the media Monday on Miller's status, saying he is one of “a number of guys” the team considers day-to-day. The senior went through warmups but did not play against the Warhawks.

“We’re optimistic that there could be a chance,” DeBoer said, per On3. “I really don’t think we’ll know until later in the week. You saw him in pregame — he was out there doing some things aggressively, trying to continue to push forward.”

Miller has not played this season after dislocating his collar bone during a scrimmage in August. He finished last season with 145 carries for 668 yards and seven touchdowns.

“You can see that with Jam, he’s chomping at the bit, and we just got to make sure we’re making a smart decision,” DeBoer added. “But that will be left up to our training staff and our doctors, and also how Jam feels. And so, he’s making a lot of progress.”

In Miller's absence, redshirt freshman Kevin Riley leads the team in carries (16) and yards (100) through two games.

“I thought obviously Kev is a guy that’s made the most out of all his touches,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said after the ULM game. “I think he led the team again in missed tackles forced, and that’s one thing I think Kevin brings to the table, is his ability to make people miss in open space and real reliable out of the backfield, catching the football. And so I think he’s kind of established that.”

Meanwhile, Alabama is still awaiting word on wide receiver Ryan Williams' availability. He left Alabama's first game against Florida State after suffering a concussion and did not play against ULM. DeBoer said he is still day-to-day.