Alabama football did not look the same in 2024 without Nick Saban at head coach. The Crimson Tide hired former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to take over for Saban after his shocking retirement in January 2024. DeBoer led Alabama to a 9-4 record and lost a bowl game against Michigan. That may be a good season for other football programs, but not Alabama.

Now DeBoer is hard at work improving the roster and coaching staff before the 2025 season. DeBoer could have a reunion with one former Washington coach.

DeBoer was asked at the Senior Bowl whether he would consider adding Ryan Grubb to Alabama's coaching staff.

“I know he's working through his process after what last season brought,” DeBoer said, via Charlie Potter of On3. “Just kind of seeing what he does there and here for him whenever he needs me.”

Grubb spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Grubb was fired in January after only one season with the Seahawks.

Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb have known each other for a long time

DeBoer and Grubb have a long history together, so it stands to reason that he would field questions about adding his old friend. Grubb spent time with DeBoer at Washington, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan, and Sioux Falls. In fact, their professional relationship dates all the way back to 2007.

“We go way back,” DeBoer told reporters at Hancock Whitney Stadium. “He’s a great friend of mine. I think the world of him as a football coach. Obviously as a person, too.”

Adding Grubb could be enticing for Alabama football fans. When the pair coached together at Washington a few seasons ago, the Huskies had the country's second-best passing offense (343.7 yards per game). They were also in the top 15 in the country in total offense (462.1 yards per game, 12th) and scoring offense (36.0 points per game, 13th) according to On3.

Nick Sheridan is currently the offensive coordinator in Alabama. Sheridan is also a familiar face for DeBoer, as he followed him from Washington. The pair spent two seasons together before heading down to Tuscaloosa.