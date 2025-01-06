The Seattle Seahawks made their first big move of the offseason by firing offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb. After one season, Grubb is on his way out of Seattle, according to NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The 10-7 Seahawks had a better record on paper than what was produced.

They had the 18th-best offense in terms of points per game (22.1). Although they averaged only 21.4 a season prior, the success was more of the same. When Shane Waldron left Seattle, Grubb was thought to be a suitable replacement. However, the team isn't looking for mediocrity. After the Seahawks win over the Los Angeles Rams, it concluded an underwhelming season.

They went 9-8 last season and increased their win total by one. Still, the offensive shortcomings were evident. Even with an offense consisting of DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Kenneth Walker III, it wasn't enough. Now, head coach Mike MacDonald will look for a third consecutive offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

A 10-7 record wasn't good enough to get them over the hump. After Seahawks fans were in shambles during Week 17, their playoff hopes were crushed. Now, it's back to the drawing board to see who will take over as the next offensive coordinator.

Who will replace Ryan Grubb as the Seahawks offensive coordinator?

It's tough to say, considering it is Black Monday in the NFL for head coaches and their staffs. However, some names on the open market could be worth monitoring. One of those is former Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels. Although his tenure in Las Vegas ended abruptly, he's a noteworthy play-caller.

After all, he was the OC with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for years. He turned them into a legitimate offense. While Brady led the way, McDaniels had some quality calls under the headset. He might not be the only name that they'll pursue.

Another name the Seahawks could pull would be an Ole Miss man, Charlie Weis. He's the current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Rebels. With his help, they had the third-highest-scoring offense in the country. Only Indiana and Miami (FL) were ahead of them.

Seattle could use someone who understands a spread offense. Furthermore, he'll work with talented offensive players like Smith-Njigba, Metcalf, and Walker. Although he's in the college scene, Weis could make an immediate impression on the Seahawks organization.

Furthermore, they'll take their time searching for a new offensive coordinator. However, they'll need to do their due diligence with a candidate. After all, it's been the third offensive coordinator in as many years.