Alabama football will have first dibs on trying to land a massive four-star wide receiver. Especially one who was once the nation's top WR prospect before reclassifying. And the Crimson Tide are battling two Southeastern Conference (SEC) foes for this talent.

New 2026 WR Bobbie Feaster unveiled his list of future visits with Hayes Fawcett of On3 Saturday. Crimson Tide fans will love the fact Feaster will hit up Tuscaloosa first. Feaster will visit head coach Kalen DeBoer and company March 6-8.

Alabama rises above LSU and Texas on the list of visits for Feaster. Feaster's journey to Baton Rouge follows the Alabama visit during the weekend of March 14. The Longhorns will then host Feaster on March 29. All three are the only SEC teams the DeSoto High standout will visit.

Oregon is also on Feaster's schedule. The Big Ten champion Ducks are expecting him between April 25 to 27.

Alabama looks like strong fit for ex-No. 1 WR

The 6-foot, 175-pounder made recent headlines for opting out of the 2027 class. Feaster ended up losing his No. 1 overall ranking in the state of Texas. He first earned the top-ranking during Aug. 2024.

Feaster is still highly coveted in moving into the 2026 class. He's nationally ranked inside the top 10 for the WR group. And the speedster looks like a strong fit for DeBoer and his offense.

Alabama emerged as a widescale WR hotbed under legendary head coach Nick Saban. The multiple national title winner produced names like seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, five-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, Heisman Trophy winner plus Super Bowl LIX winner DeVonta Smith, plus 2024 1,000-yard WR Jerry Jeudy to name a few. Saban thrived with adding a concoction of towering WRs and explosive smaller ones who stood under 6-foot-2.

DeBoer is continuing Alabama's WR pipeline. Ryan Williams emerged as the next breakout ‘Bama wideout — averaging 18 yards a catch and scoring eight touchdowns. The second-year head coach also has talent in the NFL he worked with at previous stops.

Jalen McMillan became a future 2024 third round selection after playing for DeBoer at Washington. Rome Odunze rose as a top 10 talent in the same draft class. DeBoer also coached Jalen Moreno-Cropper at Fresno State, who landed with the Dallas Cowboys after the 2023 draft.

Feaster adds a dynamic inside WR to the Tide if he chooses Alabama. And if DeBoer and company can deliver a strong pitch to lock him into Alabama's 2026 recruiting class.