Auburn football didn't spend Easter searching for eggs. The Tigers searched for talent in the college football transfer portal. And came away bolstering their front seven.

Head coach Hugh Freeze and company reeled in two incoming defenders. Linebacker/edge rusher Caleb Wheatland arrived first to the Southeastern Conference program, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Auburn then added Liberty defensive tackle Jay Hardy nearly 30 minutes later at 2:53 p.m. ET, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Both defensive options arrive following one crucial loss involving the Tigers. Auburn dealt a massive transfer blow in losing safety Terrance Love, which occurred last Saturday.

Now, Auburn is adding experience to its front seven. And these additions arrive following Auburn's spring showcase game.

Closer look at new front seven additions at Auburn

Hardy comes in as a senior via the Flames. He started the season on the Lombardi Award Preseason watch list — honoring the nation's top lineman or linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder leaves the Virginia private university tallying 54 total tackles across three seasons. That includes 22 solo tackles. He also broke up one pass in each of his three seasons.

Hardy is best known for leading Liberty to its first-ever Fiesta Bowl in 2023. He starred for a defense that finished 24th nationally against the run and No. 21 in takeaways. That Flames team finished 13-1 overall.

Wheatland leaves Maryland's spring roster as a junior. He's even coming off career best numbers in College Park.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder produced 42 tackles, 24 solo stops, four sacks and two pass breakups. He started in 11 total games for the Terrapins. Wheatland delivered his best outing against USC — piling seven tackles in the Oct. 19 upset of the Trojans.

Both will arrive to a defense that fell to ninth overall among SEC teams. Auburn allowed 330.8 yards per game. Both will aim to improve a team that fell to 5-7 overall last season.