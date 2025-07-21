The Auburn football team secured a big commitment on Monday as four-star EDGE Jaquez Wilkes announced that he will play for the Tigers. Wilkes is one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class, and he chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, and many more elite programs. Auburn isn't having a ton of success in the 2026 class so far, so this was an important get for head coach Hugh Freeze. Freeze is now the highest-ranked player in the Tigers' class.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Jaquez Wilkes has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 240 EDGE from Wadley, AL chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Alabama, & Miami. He’s Auburn’s highest-ranked recruit in the ’26 Class.”

Jaquez Wilkes had a short and simple message for Auburn football fans upon his commitment to the program:

“It’s home, War Eagle!” He said.

Wilkes is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #90 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #11 EDGE and the #6 player in the state of Alabama. Wilkes currently attends Wadley High School in Wadley, AL, which is about an hour away from Auburn. The Crimson Tide put up a good fight here, but Auburn is the in-state school that won the battle.

“Two-way prospect that utilizes his combination of size, speed and athleticism to dominate lower level competition on both sides of the ball in the Yellowhammer State,” Wilkes' scouting report states. “Estimated at 6-foot-4 and 220-pounds, Wilkes is primarily positioned as an off-ball linebacker in an odd front where he appears to be the most effective creating havoc on opposing offenses. Although productive as a second level defender, Wilkes’s size, frame and natural ability to rush the passer indicate that he most likely projects as a an on-ball edge defender on Saturdays.”

Wilkes is definitely talented enough to be an impact player at a Power Four school like Auburn, but it will take some time for him to adjust to the college level.

“A physical presence with contact courage and the ability to defeat blocks between the tackles, the Wadley standout's physical traits should translate well to the next level despite playing against a 1A competition throughout high school,” the scouting report adds. “Projects as a good starter at the Power Four level but will more than likely need a year or two to acclimate to the speed and physicality of the collegiate game while potentially learning a new position.”

The Auburn football team still has a lot of work to do in the 2026 recruiting class to get it where it needs to be, but getting a commitment from Jaquez Wilkes is a good place to start.