Tennessee football has lost 60 times to Alabama in program history. Yet the Volunteers claimed the last meeting in 2024 — fueling the intrigue for this rematch during Southeastern Conference (SEC) play.

The Crimson Tide carries the 60-40-7 overall series advantage. ‘Bama also hasn't lost to the Vols in Tuscaloosa since 2003.

Still, this version of ‘Bama versus UT will dictate one team's College Football Playoff chances. This time Josh Heupel and his crew are the underdog here. Alabama is predicted to take Tennessee into overtime on Saturday.

Heupel and the Vols, though, can exploit this big weakness on the side of the Tide. Here's the perfect area to attack.

Tennessee can come after this glaring Alabama weakness

Pass protection is a big flaw for the Tide. Even with the versatile blocker and wide receiver Kadyn Proctor on the front line.

Regardless if Proctor is protecting the blindside of Ty Simpson or lined up as a skill position player, defensive coordinator Tim Banks can unleash a fierce attack here.

Alabama has surrendered 31 sacks during its 5-1 start — with defenses getting 5.2 sacks per game against this unit. They allowed four in the narrow 27-24 win over Missouri on the road.

Damon Wilson II rose as one who took advantage of bad hip placement — getting around the protection for this sack.

Alabama's game-winning offensive drive started with a massive negative as Ty Simpson was sacked by Damon Wilson. Was Wilkin Formby expecting help from Daniel Hill? pic.twitter.com/o690rdbBNQ — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) October 13, 2025

Wilson also attacked with the running back aligned on the opposite side. Leading to this potential idea on Banks' side.

How Tennessee can get after Ty Simpson, Alabama

Wilson was one of the more quicker defenders on the field that afternoon. Banks will likely want a similar approach: Placing his fastest edge rusher on the opposite side of where the blocking back is lined up.

Banks has options to choose from in unleashing havoc. Joshua Joseph rises as the potential tone setter here. His wicked first step creates immediate discomfort for blockers — as seen here against Georgia.

#Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs is a scary man off the edge with an elite first step and phenomenal work in pursuit. Stock up player in the 2026 draft with his game against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/z3hGFLAhu1 — Andy (@AndyyNFL) September 17, 2025

Joseph then comes with a strong set of hustle and won't stop until he draws contact.

Tennessee’s recruiting/development at edge rusher has been outstanding. Seems like they have an endless supply of top-50 picks to fill in when someone leaves for the NFL. Joshua Josephs & Caleb Herring are good players, but it’s hard not to look ahead to 5-star rs-freshman… pic.twitter.com/zacvXLhIz3 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 14, 2025

But he's not the only pass rushing option here.

Who else Tennessee can turn to defensively

Tyre West is the inside penetrator at 6-foot-3, 290-pounds. He's responsible for creating this Joseph touchdown against Mississippi State.

TYRE WEST JOSHUA JOSEPHS TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/o95zBHfSGY — Rocky Top Now (@rockytopnow) September 27, 2025

Though West is another defender who can pummel offensive tackles as a wide edge rusher. Banks will more than likely move him up and down to form trench mismatches.

They're the leading pass rush duo here ready to penetrate through the Tide line. But they're among 15 different defenders who have grabbed a sack for the Vols.

The No. 11 ranked team unleashes Dominic Bailey (3.5 sacks), Caleb Herring (three sacks) and others too. Banks throws a defensive line-first scheme on defenses with the rush igniting the unit. This front line and the depth it possesses need to raise their game another level — before Simpson tries exposes the pass coverage flaws on Tennessee's side.