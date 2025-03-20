When you think of Bill Belichick, you'd think the headline would be about the NFL or football. However, once he parted ways with the New England Patriots, it's been his personal life that's been under scrutiny.

Before meeting his current girlfriend Jordon Hudson, Belichick's been linked to two other women. One of them was someone he was married to for nearly 30 years, while the other was someone he dated for 16 years.

Debby Clarke

Clarke and Belichick looked like they were on the path to a happily ever after. They were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot in 1977 just as Belichick embarked on his NFL coaching career. The couple has a two-year age gap and shares three kids together (Amanda, Stephen, and Brian). All of whom have followed in his father's footsteps.

Unfortunately, after 29 years of marriage, the two called it quits. The reason for their divorce was never made public, but some believe they chose to go their separate ways due to allegations that Belichick had an extramarital affair with Sharon Shenocca; A former New York Giants receptionist who he knew from his days working with the New York Giants from 1979-1984.

Shenocca eventually refuted the allegations despite his ex-husband saying Belichick was one of the major factors prompting him to ask for a divorce.

Linda Holliday

A year removed from his marriage with Clarke, Belichick would be linked to Linda Holliday, a former Style Boston correspondent who is 10 years younger than him.

Holliday was a steady presence for Belichick during their 16 years of dating. She frequently attended Patriots games and was even named the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

The two never had any kids together but did share a home and a few dogs.

Jordon Hudson

Belichick's latest girlfriend has sparked controversy over their 48-year age gap. The two first met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida. TMZ eventually confirmed their romance in June 2024, but the two had been dating long before news broke online.

Hudson was a cheerleader for Bridgewater State University and finished cosmetology school at the New England Hair Academy. As per her LinkedIn profile, Hudson is currently the CEO & Founder of Trouble Cub Enterprises.

While a lot of people have poked fun at the couple's age gap, Belichick is already counting on Hudson to make a few decisions in his new role as coach of UNC as he's asked UNC's communications staff to CC Hudson on all his emails.