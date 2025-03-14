Bill Belichick's post-NFL career has been odd, to say the least, and the latest news out of Chapel Hill for the new North Carolina football coach is another weird development.

Belichick, among the greatest and most successful coaches in NFL history, was surprisingly hired by North Carolina in December. And while Belichick has brought with him a few familiar faces, including sons Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick, as well as UNC general manager Mike Lombardi, another person has apparently become a rather important part of the Tar Heels operation: his girlfriend.

Although the age gap between the 72-year-old Belichick and 24-year-old Jordon Hudson has been the subject of jokes, Hudson has seemingly garnered some level of influence over the North Carolina football program's inner workings. According to a December email that was recently publicized, which had the subject “Re: FB social media and web content 12/16,” Belichick asked North Carolina communications staff to copy Hudson on all emails sent to him. The Assembly's Matt Hartman posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Hudson is copied on not only social media-related emails but also “emails about whether to accept various interview requests.”

Whether Hudson is actually influencing decisions made in the North Carolina football program or acting as some kind of personal assistant to Belichick is unknown.

bill belichick asked unc staff to copy his girlfriend on every email they send him — Matt Hartman (@themhartman) March 13, 2025

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for a few years, following Belichick's breakup with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. Belichick was previously married for nearly 30 years to Debby Clarke, with whom he has three children.

The upcoming season will be Belichick's first in college football; he coached 50 years, including 29 as a head coach, in the NFL before his departure from the New England Patriots in January 2024. He has 302 wins as an NFL head coach, 26 shy of the all-time record set by Don Shula. Additionally, Belichick has six Super Bowl wins as a head coach, two more than any other. He also earned two as a New York Giants assistant coach.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 6-7 record under Mack Brown in his 16th overall season and sixth consecutively.