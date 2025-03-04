Future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick and the North Carolina football team will not be featured on ‘Hard Knocks' after all. Despite previous reports that the Tar Heels would be the first college football team featured in the series in 2025, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement.

Despite both sides believing they were close to a deal, they were unable to reach an agreement due to “creative control” differences, per CBS Sports. The show does not currently have a team for its 2025 offseason release.

Although it was previously reported that North Carolina would be the first college football team featured on ‘Hard Knocks,' no deal had ever been signed. HBO began looking at college teams due to no NFL team agreeing to the show after the way New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was portrayed in 2024.

‘Hard Knocks' debuted its offseason edition in 2024 with the Giants. The series saw Schoen turn down a Saquon Barkley extension to serious fan criticism. Barkley went on to sign with AFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, whom he led to a Super Bowl victory.

HBO has not confirmed whether or not they would go through with another offseason edition of ‘Hard Knocks' without North Carolina. If they do, it will almost certainly need to be with a different college football team, with NFL free agency fast approaching.

North Carolina potentially releasing exclusive football series

Though it will not be ‘Hard Knocks,' CBS Sports reported that the North Carolina football team might still release a similar series giving fans an inside look into its 2025 offseason. Interest in the Tar Heels' current transition is at an all-time high with former six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick signing with the team in January.

If they intend to shoot a similar offseason series, the Tar Heels have not released any promotional content. Multiple outlets have released reality series on college football teams in the past, but none on North Carolina.

Unanimously viewed as one of the greatest NFL head coaches of all time, Belichick replaces Mack Brown, whom the team fired during the 2024 season. Brown went 45-37, including just 1-4 in bowl games, during his six-year second stint with the Tar Heels.