With NIL and the transfer portal being major aspects of today's college football landscape, loyalty can be hard to find. If a player doesn't get what he wants at a certain school, he can up and leave at moments notice to go find it with a different program. There aren't nearly as many players in today's game that spend their entire career at one school, but the one's who do have earned the respect of Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Cade Klubnik started his college football career at Clemson back in 2022. He has spent his entire career with one school, and he is now one of the best QBs in the game. Some of the other top QBs in college football are Texas' Arch Manning, Penn State's Drew and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. What do they all have in common? They have stayed loyal to their programs.

“Guys like Arch [Manning], Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar and Ty Simpson… . The guys that believe in the program and believe in the culture that they’re at…,” Klubnik said, according to a post from On3. “There’s a reason that those are four of the best quarterbacks in college football right now.”

Article Continues Below

We'll see what Ty Simpson is able to do if he earns the Alabama starting job, but the other three QBs that Klubnik named are definitely among the top signal callers in the game. Klubnik is too. He has gotten better and better as his Clemson career has gone on, and he is expected to have a huge 2025 campaign. The Tigers are the favorites in the ACC, and they should be right in the thick of the national title hunt.

Arch Manning and Texas will likely also be in the national title hunt this year. When talking about loyalty in college football, Manning is the perfect example. He came into college as one of the most hyped prospects ever, and he has spent the first two years of his career on the bench. The vast majority of elite QBs would not wait around like that, especially considering that Manning would've been the starting QB for 99% of programs in college football last season. Manning has been behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart, but his time as QB1 has finally arrived.

These loyal QBs have become a rarity in college football, and the expectations for their teams shows how important it is to have a guy that was developed in-house. There is a solid chance that we see Cade Klubnik and all of the QBs that he named in the College Football Playoff this season.