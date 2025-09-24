No team in college football has had a more disappointing start to the 2025 college football season than the Clemson football program, who currently sit at 1-3 after Saturday afternoon's home loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Tigers entered this year with legitimate championship expectations after last season's trip to the playoffs, but the team can now kiss any hope of another foray into the tournament goodbye.

Recently, former college football legend David Pollack dropped a harsh truth bomb on the Tigers after their latest defeat.

“You know what I learned about Clemson after this game right here, the Syracuse game? I learned they're this year's FSU. That's what I learned. A lot of things to talk about, a lot of positives, a lot of guys returning, a lot of big names, a lot of reason for hope, and then so far, you've been every bit as disappointing as FSU was a year ago. Do they go two wins? Maybe not. But right now, there's not a bigger disappointment in all of college football than what they've been so far,” said Pollack on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

A disastrous start for Clemson

After Clemson football kept things very close against LSU in Week 1, there was still hope that the loss could be a blip on the radar of what would otherwise be a successful season.

However, Clemson found itself down by 16 points at home against Troy the following week, and although they would come back to win that game, the writing was already on the wall for how this season would play out.

Dabo Swinney has spent his recent press conferences lashing out at the media and soothing his own ego as opposed to addressing the clear problems in his locker room, and even in the weak ACC, there's no guarantee at this point that Clemson makes it to the six wins necessary to become eligible for a bowl game.

In any case, Clemson football will next take the field for a game against UNC on October 4 after having a bye week this weekend.