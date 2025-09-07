Clemson’s second game of the season started rough. A weather delay in the first half disrupted the Tigers, leaving them trailing and struggling to find rhythm. Quarterback Cade Klubnik admitted the delay made it tough for him to manage his focus and emotions early on.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to start the game,” Klubnik said. “I didn’t really know how long we were going to be in there… so it was kind of hard to manage my emotions.”

Their early mistakes didn’t make it easier, including an interception that swung momentum toward Troy. But Klubnik stressed the importance of resilience and didn't panic in tough spots.

Down at the break, Clemson needed answers. Klubnik revealed the locker room message from head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was simple but powerful: stay calm and stick to their identity.

“I don’t think anybody felt panicked. We know who we are. There’s a lot of game left… let’s go dominate this first drive,” Klubnik said via Rubbing the Rock. That message lit a fire in the team, who responded with a dominant second-half scoring drive that flipped the momentum.

Running back Adam Randall sparked the offense on the ground, pounding out tough yards behind excellent blocking. Klubnik praised Randall’s effort, noting how he effectively carried the team during the comeback push.

“He just dominated and carried the team on his back today,” Klubnik stated.

The passing game also clicked in the second half. Klubnik connected with Bryant Wesco on a key fourth-quarter touchdown on a well-executed fake play that created space downfield. After a shaky start, Clemson finally found its rhythm, mixing clean passes with a strong running attack to consistently move the ball and score. Klubnik credited the improved rhythm and execution for their turnaround.

The 27-16 win was more than just a first victory; it was a confidence boost for the Tigers’ young offense and a sign of their resiliency. Klubnik acknowledged games like this help prepare them for the tougher ACC slate ahead.

With the comeback win under their belt, Clemson now shifts focus quickly to Georgia Tech, knowing conference play will bring its own set of challenges. Klubnik said the team is ready to keep pushing forward.