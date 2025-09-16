An institution of the college football world, ESPN's College Gameday continues to shatter records. Last Saturday's visit to Knoxville for the Georgia-Tennessee SEC matchup was the second-most-watched regular season of all time. In celebration, College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit shouted out the show's fans via X, formerly Twitter.

Is that right? Wow…VERY thankful to be on a show with great people who LOVE CFB. And so appreciative of having such passionate CFB fans who watch us and love it as much as we do!

Let's just keep preparing and keep watching these games and see where this thing goes. #Grateful https://t.co/kBXGHF7Ilw — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 16, 2025

“Is that right?” reacted Herbstreit to ESPN's original post. “Wow…VERY thankful to be on a show with great people who LOVE CFB. And so appreciative of having such passionate CFB fans who watch us and love it as much as we do! Let’s just keep preparing and keep watching these games and see where this thing goes. #Grateful.”

It's not surprising that an average of 2.7 million viewers tuned in for College Gameday last weekend. College football has some of the world's most passionate fans. Some of those fans include supporters of Tennessee and Georgia. Herbstreit's star is as bright as it's ever been. In addition to his analyst role on Gameday, he also calls college football games alongside longtime colleague Chris Fowler. Not to mention his role as the analyst alongside the legendary Al Michaels on Thursday Night Football. With a cast featuring Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban, will College Gameday continue to shatter records with this Saturday's Miami-Florida rivalry game?

ESPN's College Gameday remains appointment viewing for fans

Last Saturday's Georgia-Tennessee surpassed Week 2's Michigan-Oklahoma tilt, which previously held the second-highest mark. The week before featured the legendary Lee Corso's final show before retiring. The beloved former coach nailed every single one of his final six picks in Week 1. Saban was brought on to be Corso's eventual replacement, and the former Alabama head coach is a natural.

McAfee's addition has also been a hit, as the former Indianapolis Colts punter has been just as busy as Herbstreit. In addition to Gameday, he hosts his daily “Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN. When college football takes a break for the season, McAfee joins WWE's commentary team. It's clear that Herbstreit and the entire College Gameday team will look to shatter even more records down in Coral Gables this coming Saturday. Will they accomplish that goal? Tune in and find out.