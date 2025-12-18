The Colorado Buffaloes saw another offseason roster shift Thursday as defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The move marks another notable departure for Colorado football as the program continues to navigate the aftermath of a difficult 3-9 2025 season.

Colorado confirmed the change shortly after the regular season concluded. Davis-Swain, a redshirt freshman, emerged as one of the few bright spots on a defense that struggled throughout the year. After transitioning from edge rusher to an interior role, he earned seven starts and established himself as a consistent rotational presence along the Buffaloes’ defensive front.

The news was first reported by Rivals’ and On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett, who shared Davis-Swain’s decision and production details on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“BREAKING: Colorado DL Brandon Davis-Swain plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports.

This season he totaled 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass defended.

He’ll have three years of eligibility left.”

Davis-Swain’s departure adds further pressure to a Colorado defensive line that struggled to contain opposing offenses late in the season. The Buffaloes surrendered more than 50 points in back-to-back losses against Utah and Arizona, exposing depth and consistency issues across the front seven. His development had positioned him as a potential building block for a 2026 rebound.

The Buffaloes finished the year with a 3-9 record, marking a sharp regression from the program’s nine-win campaign two seasons earlier. The downturn has prompted an extensive offseason reshaping under head coach Deion Sanders, with several younger players opting to explore the transfer portal in search of clearer paths to playing time and long-term stability.

For Colorado, the loss extends beyond the stat sheet. Davis-Swain was one of the few underclassmen defenders with starting experience and positional flexibility. His exit now places increased importance on portal additions as the coaching staff looks to stabilize the interior defensive line ahead of spring preparations.

As the offseason progresses, Colorado’s roster movement continues to reflect a program in transition. How the Buffaloes address depth and development along the defensive front will remain a defining storyline moving forward.