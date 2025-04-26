Shedeur Sanders' sudden fall out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was surprising, but his drop all the way into Day Three is suddenly one of the strangest developments in the event's history. Amid his disastrous and unexpected fall, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre sent the Colorado quarterback some words of encouragement.

Favre told Sanders to maximize the opportunity when he gets it and not to worry about his draft position in a tweet on Friday night. The former Green Bay Packer sent the tweet at the end of the third round, when Sanders suddenly realized he would have to prepare for Day Three.

“Heck, I didn't care when I got drafted, I just wanted a team to give me a chance wherever I went,” Favre tweeted. “It's what you do when your [number] is called that matters, not when you were taken. On top of that, the team that drafted me didn't even want me.”

Favre entered the 1991 NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick but was not taken until the second round by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent his rookie season with the Falcons before being traded to the Packers, where he would flourish and carve out a Hall of Fame career.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders anxiously awaits Day Three

Sanders clearly has the mentality Favre implored him to take, tweeting his thoughts on Saturday morning. The 23-year-old posted that he is merely excited for “another opportunity” to potentially hear his name called and signal the start of his professional career.

While he is undeniably the top quarterback left on the board, nobody knows what to expect at this point in the draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers are still the team most likely to take him, but late reports suggest the team is also interested in Ohio State's Will Howard.

At most, Sanders could be the fifth-highest quarterback taken in the class, with Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Dillon Gabriel already off the board. The prodigy suddenly went from surefire top-five pick to praying to even hear his name called at all.