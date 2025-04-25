One of the biggest surprises of the first round of the NFL Draft was Shedeur Sanders not getting selected, and many are now wondering when the Colorado quarterback will be taken off the board. It's not quite certain why Sanders has slid so much after being a projected top pick for most of the draft process.

There are many people who have vouched for Sanders throughout his slide, and the most recent person may be a surprise. President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Sanders not being drafted yet, and wrote a message on social media calling out the NFL teams for not selecting him.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father,” Trump wrote.

This is a surprising development for a lot of people, because no one knew that he was a fan of Sanders. Despite what Trump says, there's a good chance that Sanders gets selected on Day 2.

The Browns have the first pick in the second round, and after not selecting a quarterback with the No. 5 pick on Day 1, there's a chance that they can draft him as soon as Day 2 starts.

For the longest, Sanders was considered the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Cam Ward, but Jaxson Dart was selected before him by the New York Giants, who traded back in the first round to get him.

It will be interesting where Sanders lands, and wherever he goes, he will make the most out of his situation.