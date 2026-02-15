The Colorado football team recently suffered a significant loss to its roster when former five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton officially transferred to the LSU Tigers. Seaton, a high-profile recruit from IMG Academy, chose to continue his career under head coach Lane Kiffin in Louisiana.

During his time in Boulder, Seaton proved to be a reliable protector for Shedeur Sanders, starting every game as a true freshman and earning All-Big 12 second-team honors in 2025. While the team loses talent on the field, it is also losing support from its most celebrated alumni. His departure marks a major shift for the Buffaloes' offensive line as they look to replace a player many consider a future first-round NFL draft pick.

Besides that, Christian Fauria, a former tight end who won a national championship with Colorado, has announced he is no longer supporting the program. Fauria explained to USA Today and noticed in NBC Sports, that while he wishes the Buffaloes to succeed, he finds the priorities of head coach Deion Sanders off-putting.

He officially stopped supporting the program in April 2025 after athletic director Rick George permitted the retirement of Shedeur Sanders' jersey number. Fauria characterized the retirement as a vanity project and expressed that he wants no part of the twisted loyalty often demanded by Sanders supporters.

He further noted that any criticism directed at the head coach is often unfairly labeled as hate, even when the traits being questioned are self-serving or self-promoting.

For LSU, landing Seaton is a major victory in the 2026 transfer portal, as he was ranked among the top players available. He finished the 2025 season with an elite pass-blocking grade of 84.1, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing only one sack and seven pressures throughout his sophomore campaign.

As Sanders record at Colorado stands at 16-21, the program faces increasing pressure to balance its high-profile branding with on-field results to prevent more supporters from walking away.