The New York Giant should be excited about their quarterback room after landing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Both players will be big for the team this season, and Winston recently spoke about his relationship with Wilson and what he's learned from him over the years.

“My relationship with Russ is good,” Winston said. “A lot of people don't know this, he was one of the quarterbacks that allowed me to take a look into how he ran his enterprise, ran his businesses. How he took care of his body, how he trained, and what did he do to go into his mental approach.”

Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson have a good relationship that dates back to when Wilson gave Winston an insight into his day-to-day operations

Wintson also spoke about how they shared a close friend and what he did for their mindset as people and NFL players.

“Me and Russ had a very good friend that's no longer with us in Trevor Moawad,” Winston said. “He instilled a lot of great traits within us and we continue to use those traits in our leadership and our commitment to football. That's where we have a similar background. Our mental approach can be very similar because one of our mental coaches was definitely life-changing for him and very influential with me as well.”

It doesn't seem like there will be any tension within the Giants locker room as Winston and Wilson will be competing for the starting QB job. Some are assuming that there won't be much of a competition and that it's Wilson's job to lose. It does make sense that Wilson will be the starting QB, looking at the contract that they gave him compared to Winston, and that he's recently been the starter for a team.

Winston is capable of being a starter, but for the past few seasons, he's been the backup quarterback for the teams that he's been on.