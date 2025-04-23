Colorado football star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is appearing in a new advertisement for the sports drink Gatorade. Sanders appears in a black and white ad throwing footballs while speaking in voice-over narration, per the ad.

The ad went viral on Tuesday, just hours before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is one of several players hoping to be selected in the first round of the draft Thursday.

The Gatorade advertisement is 30 seconds long. Viewers originally see footballs being thrown at a target. The camera then pans back to reveal Sanders as the person throwing the balls.

“Lose the target I have on my back? Nah,” Sanders said in part in the ad. The only thing that appears in color is a bottle of Orange Gatorade.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is in contact with several NFL teams

Sanders had an outstanding season for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. He led the team to a 9-win season, and threw for more than 4,100 yards. Sanders also tossed 37 touchdown passes for his Colorado football team.

Sanders can sling the ball around. In one of his best performances, he led Colorado to a 52-0 rout over Oklahoma State this past season. In the game, he threw for 438 yards and five touchdowns.

There is some concern about his ability to evade pressure. Sanders took a lot of sacks the last two seasons at Colorado. In 2024, he was sacked 42 times. It was the most sacks taken in college football, per Stats Muse.

It appears based on this new ad that Sanders doesn't mind the criticism being thrown at him.

The young quarterback now waits to hear his fate in the NFL Draft. Sanders has met with several teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. The New Orleans Saints have also taken a close look at him.

While it's uncertain where Sanders will end up, it would seem a total shock if he's not drafted in the first round.