Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter got an intriguing NFL Draft comparison from a defensive backs coach, especially when it comes to his ability to play at both receiver and cornerback.

College football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic published a piece on Hunter's prospects in the upcoming draft. He spoke to a defensive backs coach who went unnamed in the article but named Greg Maddux as his comparison to the Buffaloes star.

“It’s like the difference between a starting pitcher and a closer,” said DB coach No. 1. “A corner is like a starting pitcher. He needs to amass reps throughout the entirety of a game. That’s when he’s rendered most effective. You’re not looking for him to get three outs in nine pitches. You need him to play the long game. Be willing to give up a hit here. Give up a walk to a guy there. Be willing for it to get sticky in certain situations.

“When you play outside corner, that’s the parallel. It’s a long game. Get a feel for what routes you’re seeing and when they’re targeting guys. It’s very tough to just come into that. Greg Maddux couldn’t just come into the game in the eighth inning and get you three outs. Part of his genius is that he paints a whole picture. That’s the same way with a corner. You’ve got to paint the whole picture.”

What's next for Travis Hunter after Colorado career

It's an intriguing comparison for Travis Hunter to receive ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, it does speak to his versatility as a player on both sides of the field.

Hunter impressed throughout his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 22 games, he made 153 catches for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns. On defense, he made 66 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

2024 was a career year for Hunter. He led Colorado to a 9-4 finish, their first winning season since 2020, as he went on to win the Heisman Trophy on their behalf.

Hunter will look forward to the NFL Draft with plenty of excitement. As one of the high picks in the first round, he looks to fulfill his goals as being one of the most active players the league has ever seen.