The NFL Draft is a week away, and there have been risers and fallers when it comes to top prospects. For quarterbacks, Cam Ward has been one of the top prospects in the draft for a while, and now Travis Hunter has climbed up to the top as well. Hunter's Colorado football teammate, Shedeur Sanders, was also at the top of many people's boards, but has now slid down slightly as the draft approaches.

Hunter knows what Sanders' slide is all about, and he sent a warning to the teams that could possibly pass him up in the draft.

“It’s just hating,” Hunter said via Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. “They dislike Coach Prime, so they’ll try to take shots at us. A lot of people are going to make a mistake if they pass him up.”

Sanders has by far been the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft, and if he's sliding because of his father, then that doesn't make much sense. Deion Sanders hasn't done anything outrageous to affect his son's draft stock, and if anything, he's helped his stock after developing him all these years.

Hunter made sure to come to the defense of his college quarterback, and when draft day comes around, it wouldn't be a surprise if they were both selected in the top 10.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter looking to be high draft picks

After what Sanders and Hunter were able to accomplish in college, there's no doubt that they will be going early in the first round of the draft. Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, and there are teams in the top 10 that are looking to find their future at the position. Sanders could go as early as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns or No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints.

Hunter is one of the more unique players in the draft because he can play on both sides of the ball. It's uncertain if the team that drafts him will let him do so, but it is a luxury to have. Hunter could also go high in the draft, and it wouldn't be a surprise if a team like the New York Giants takes him, especially since they're set at quarterback right now.

Both players will prove that they're worth to hype wherever they get drafted, and have the chance to be game changers when they hit the field.