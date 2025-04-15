Former Colorado football two-way star Travis Hunter is not only claiming he can play two positions in the NFL; he's demanding it. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the defending Heisman Trophy winner issued a stern warning to his future team.

Hunter, who has been begging for teams to allow him to play cornerback and wideout at the next level, took his self-promotion to the next level. The projected top-five pick claimed he would “never play football again” if a team does not allow him to play both sides of the ball.

“I'm never playing football again [if I can only play one position],” Hunter said to CBS Sports. “Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.”

Hunter recently claimed in a previous interview that he dedicates every waking hour to football and gives no thought to anything else. He believes his motor is what sets him apart and sees the responsibilities that come with playing two positions as a blessing more than a burden.

If Hunter's college accolades are any indication, he appears ready to impact both sides of the ball in the NFL. With Colorado in 2024, Hunter received the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football, and the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation's best defender, on top of the Heisman Trophy.

How scouts view Travis Hunter's position ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

As Hunter continues to stand by his two-position claim, he continues to be one of the biggest questions ahead of the upcoming draft. As a result, teams cannot figure out a position for him at the next level. While some have an opinion on which side he is best at, they refuse to peg him to one or the other so long as he continues to push for that himself.

For a split second, it appeared that Hunter declared himself as a cornerback when he officially registered as a defensive back at the NFL Combine. However, it was quickly determined that was merely a formality and he did not relinquish his wide receiver identity in the slightest.

Hunter's uncertainty posed an additional question when fans wondered what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would announce him as at the draft. He responded by saying Goodell “better” announce him as a wide receiver and defensive back.