The Colorado football program will be well represented during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are two of the most talked about players in this year's NFL draft class. Hunter has even gained consistent praise as being one of the best players in the draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper released his final Big Board ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado superstar Travis Hunter landed in the top spot of Kiper's rankings.

“Hunter has a great feel for the game on offense and defense, and he played a whopping 1,458 snaps over 13 games last season,” Kiper wrote. “I really think he has a chance to play both sides of the ball early in his pro career and make an impact both ways, though I'm ranking him as a receiver. The offensive and defensive coordinators for the team that ultimately drafts him are going to be battling each other to use him.”

Hunter is one of the most unique prospects in NFL history. He plays both wide receiver and cornerback at a high level, so much so that nobody really knows which position he'll be drafted to play. Hunter will still be selected within the top three picks, regardless of which position he plays as a pro.

Kiper loves Hunter's ball skills, athletic traits, and ability to process the game. He believes these traits help Hunter play at an elite level at multiple positions.

“Hunter has tremendous hand-eye coordination and elite ball skills,” Kiper concluded. “His physical traits and quickness are off the charts, but the Heisman winner also thinks about the game at a high level. He is a highly competitive prospect who works hard to maximize his potential.”

Hunter had an incredible stat line from the 2024 season. He put up 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver. As a cornerback, he logged 36 tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

It will be fascinating to see where Hunter lands in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.