In a move that’s sparked debate among former players, Colorado Buffaloes legend Chad Brown expressed his disagreement with the school’s decision to retire Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s jersey numbers. The former Buffaloes linebacker, who left the school in 1993, told TMZ Sports that he finds the quick decision “odd,” despite acknowledging the players’ talent.

Earlier this month, the University of Colorado made the announcement to retire the Nos. 2 and 12, honoring Sanders and Hunter’s stellar performances on the football field. However, Brown and many other alumni feel the honor came too soon, especially considering the program’s history of conservatism when it comes to jersey retirements. Brown pointed out that the players in question are still on campus and have yet to graduate, making the move seem premature.

Alumni Backlash and Concerns

“If we were a program that handed these things out all the time, I think myself and a lot of other former alumni would look at this through a very, very different lens,” Brown explained. He continued, “But considering how incredibly conservative we have been, and now to do it to two guys, who are both on campus still, it feels a bit odd.”

Brown's sentiments were echoed by many, as he revealed that over a dozen former players shared his view on the matter. The backlash grew loud enough to catch the attention of Deion Sanders, Coach Prime, who addressed the issue publicly, defending his son’s inclusion.

While Brown acknowledged Sanders and Hunter’s deserving talent, he would have preferred to see another Buffs legend, Deon Figures, honored before them. Figures, who also wore No. 2, was part of the national championship team but has yet to have his number retired.

Brown expressed that the decision to retire jerseys for Sanders and Hunter without a waiting period undermines the accomplishments of players from past generations, especially those who have waited years for such recognition. “If the players from the National Champ team have not received such an honor, by default, this action dismisses, diminishes, and for a new generation of CU fans erases their greatness,” Brown posted on social media.

Not the Usual

Despite the controversy, Deion Sanders stood by the decision to retire Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' jersey, asserting that the timing was right for his son. He defended the choice, stating that Shedeur’s achievements were deserving of recognition, regardless of his last name. “If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t have this discussion,” Coach Prime remarked.

As the tension between the program’s history and the Sanders era continues, it’s clear that this decision has struck a chord with many alumni. The jersey retirement ceremony is set to take place before Colorado’s spring game, as the school moves forward with its plans to honor two of its brightest stars.