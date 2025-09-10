Colorado football will attempt to attract millions of viewers with its primetime Friday game. The Big 12 showdown versus Houston can also lure recruits in, per the words of Deion Sanders.

“Coach Prime” garners a reputation for building the Buffaloes off College Football Transfer Portal talent. But Sanders shared via Buffs247 that “H-Town” is a big fertile ground on the college football recruiting trail.

And Sanders aims to use that to Colorado's advantage inside TDECU Stadium.

“I can't wait to get to Houston. It is a tremendous recruiting ground for us…Texas, period,” Sanders began. “We love to go down there and I pray that it is a sellout. We like to play in front of sellouts.”

Though Sanders admitted CU doesn't enjoy evening games. But it's great for recruiting leverage.

Deion Sanders dives further on impact Colorado-Houston has for recruiting

Portal or preps, Sanders knows each game becomes a big showcase opportunity for the Buffs. Especially with winning over blue chip recruits or those seeking a university home.

“It is always a big thing for us to go anywhere and play, but not only go and play… but to become successful and play our type of football,” Sanders said. “The way we go about doing it, that's what makes it successful. Not just to go to Texas and play, but to win, and to win in a dominating fashion. That is what we desire to do.”

Colorado evened its record with a dominating 31-7 win over Football Bowl Subdivision newcomer Delaware. Ryan Staub surprisingly stole the show, including hitting a Shedeur Sanders celebration.

The head coach, however, dealt with conflicting QB1 reports heading into the Houston contest. Staub became expected to start on Tuesday. Sanders called out the media for the report, though, questioning the accuracy of the rumbling.

Colorado and Sanders have played all three of its quarterbacks this season including Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Now many will lock in on who takes the first snap Friday. All while recruits invited to UH will become fixated on both the Cougars and Buffaloes.