Ah, isn’t it fun when Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. butt heads in the NFL Draft? One guy says Shedeur Sanders could go to the Browns in 2025 while the other insists it’s not a good fit. For more perspective, NFL insiders pegged Sanders’ draft “floor” anywhere from the Jets to the Steelers range.

Sanders is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback out of Colorado. He is a high-ceiling prospect, but there is much debate about whether that potential will ever come to fruition.

NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid said Sanders won’t last past pick No. 7, according to espn.com.

“Based on what I'm hearing, the Jets' No. 7 pick is still the floor for Sanders,” Reid said. “There are plenty of landing spots prior to that point, as the Browns (No. 2) and the Giants (No. 3) are desperate for long-term answers under center. It's hard to see the Giants passing on Sanders because GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll need to win in 2025 and don't have a QB1.”

QB Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing figure

Field Yates said many NFL teams view Cam Ward as the clear-cut No. 1 option at the quarterback position.

“(NFL sources) have told me they'd be apprehensive about taking Sanders with a top-10 pick,” Yates said. “But yes, several sources told me Sanders has a real shot to be a top-three selection.

“We've seen prospects fall every year, and there is a chance that happens with Sanders. But my stance is he's still the strongest candidate to be QB2 and is unlikely to fall out of the top 10-15 picks.”

However, Matt Miller gave a much wider range. He said there’s no verbal evidence from NFL teams that Sanders would slide.

“There's always buzz about quarterbacks rising into or falling out of Round 1,” Miller said. “Yet the reality is there are too many teams with a need at the position this year. I agree with both of you that Sanders could be drafted as early as No. 2. But I'm going to extend the range just a tad more and say at worst he won't slip past the Steelers at No. 21 overall.”

Think about these three analysts. They are supposed to be experts, but add it up and all they can say is Sanders will go somewhere in the first 21 picks. Any fan in a team jersey on the side of the street could come up with that equation.

That’s why it’s a good idea to think of those people as “experts.” Always include the quotation marks around that word, whether in writing, or thinking about it, or using air quotes. There are too many variables for any “expert” to know what will happen when the draft unfolds.