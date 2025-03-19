Colorado football continued to add an extra NFL layer to the Deion Sanders led coaching staff. This time “Coach Prime” is bringing in a former defensive back from the league.

Sanders is luring in Corey Nelms in a strength and conditioning role, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Wednesday. The 37-year-old Nelms played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and 2012 — sharing a Niners connection with Sanders. He also suited up for the Oakland Raiders in 2012.

Nelms isn't just familiar with developing strength and stamina for football teams, though.

“Nelms, who was also a track star at Miami, previously worked for the track and field teams at Texas, Oklahoma and Miami,” Zenitz added.

Sanders, meanwhile, continues to stock up on the NFL representation in Boulder.

Closer look at Colorado and Deion Sanders' NFL staff

Nelms became one of two NFL crossover additions to Sanders' staff on Wednesday. The incoming third-year Buffaloes head coach added a former league offensive coordinator too.

Super Bowl-winning OC Byron Leftwich joined Sanders' staff, per Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Leftwich's role is too be determined.

Leftwich comes to the college game with a 2020 season ring in tow. He served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that season while coaching Tom Brady.

Sanders bolstered the defensive coaching staff too before the Leftwich hire. He brought in ex-NFL nose tackle Domata Peko to coach the Buffaloes defensive line. Peko coached the Dallas Cowboys defensive line alongside Jeff Zgonina.

Peko, Leftwich and Nelms all join a Buffaloes staff that looks more like an NFL one. They're also not the only three new additions with ties to the league. Sanders hired NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk as his RB coach.

Colorado already has past league OC Pat Shurmur running the Buffaloes offense under Sanders. Former NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Phil Loadholt coaches the Buffs' linemen. Warren Sapp also got elevated to senior quality control analyst after coaching the Colorado defensive linemen in 2024. Kevin Mathis is one more ex-NFL player on Sanders' staff — who played alongside the Buffaloes head coach with the Dallas Cowboys.