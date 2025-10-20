Recently, the Florida football program finally made the move that many had been anticipating for multiple seasons now by firing head coach Billy Napier. The move opened up a coaching vacancy that figures to be highly sought-after considering the Gator program's amount of resources and their recruiting ability.

Recently, college football insider Paul Finebaum weighed in on the debate between which job opening is more favorable, Florida, or the recent vacancy at Penn State opened when James Franklin was fired.

“I like Florida, and it’s not because of the region of the country I'm from. It's just that I have seen the development there. It's not even the recruiting base anymore because that's a misnomer, but I think the commitment there, maybe not dollar for dollar because Penn State is very mighty, but you're just playing in a better area of the country to me,” said Finebaum, via The Matt Barrie Show, per ESPN College Football on YouTube. “I think it gives you more opportunity there. There's not a lot of difference between the two, but I can't help but get hung up in the history of Penn State and all the peaks and valleys.”

Finebaum also threw a potential new coach at Florida's hat into the ring.

“…I think Lane Kiffin, not at Penn State, but Lane Kiffin at Florida would win a national championship,” said Kiffin.

Kiffin is currently of course the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

A big decision for Florida

The Florida football program has been on a steady decline over the last few seasons under Napier's leadership. That was supposed to change this year, but any hopes of reigniting the program quickly ended when Florida lost to USF at home in Week 2.

Now, Florida begins the search for its next head coach, one who will tried to lead the Gators back to its spot among the elites in the SEC, which they haven't occupied for quite some time.

In the meantime, Florida will next take the field on November 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville.