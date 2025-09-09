Florida football player Brendan Bett made a massive mistake Saturday when he spat in the face of a USF player, costing the Gators 15 yards on the Bulls' final drive of the game.

Unfortunately for Bett, the penalty came in the final few minutes of what was then a one-point game in which Florida led. By spitting on Bulls offensive lineman Cole Skinner right in front of the referee, Bett was not only penalized but also ejected from the contest. A few minutes later, USF kicker Nico Gramatica converted a chip-shot field goal to secure the road upset for South Florida.

A few days after the loss, Bett, whom head coach Billy Napier said was “compromising” the team, issued an apology for his actions.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions in the game this past Saturday,” Bett posted on Instagram. “I let down my teammates, coaches, family and all of Gator Nation. Our coaches always instill in us the value of sportsmanship and I crossed the line. I also want to apologize to South Florida. That's not the person or player I strive to be. I made a terrible mistake and it won't happen again.

“To Cole Skinner #56. There is no excuse for my actions. I'm truly sorry to both you and your family.

“To my family and friends…I know that my actions didn't reflect the way I was raised and I regret the disappointment I caused. I take full responsibility. I pray that we can all move forward. Thanks for believing in me and I won't let you down again.”

Article Continues Below

Bett is a redshirt sophomore and a native of Gasden, Alabama. He began his college football career at Baylor, where he spent the last two years. In 2023, he played 10 games and made one start for the Bears. He played just one game last year, redshirting in the process, before entering the transfer portal and landing in Gainesville.

Through two games this season, Bett has recorded eight tackles, one of which was for loss.

After Saturday's heartbreaking loss, Florida will have little time to rest; this weekend, the Gators are in Baton Rouge for a primetime road matchup vs. No. 3 LSU.