Florida State football involved itself in massive college football transfer portal news Saturday. The Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell learned the 2025 roster fate of an Elite 11 finalist.

The ‘Noles and Norvell are losing Trever Jackson to the portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported. Jackson will have four remaining years of eligibility left by leaving Tallahassee.

This is still a major loss for FSU. Jackson arrived amid significant hype as an Elite 11 participant — which invites the nation's top prep QBs. He also became a key in-state commit. Jackson starred for Jones High School in Winter Garden, Florida before choosing the ‘Noles. He landed 28 reported scholarship offers as a 2024 signing. Jackson previously told On3 that past FSU star Jordan Travis influenced his decision.

“Seeing Jordan Travis, I came to a couple of their games, he plays a similar style as me,” Jackson shared.

Jackson took a redshirt season with the ‘Noles. He watched FSU stumble to a dismal 2-10 season — which occurred following its 13-1 run the previous season. Jackson isn't the only QB-related loss for Norvell and company.

Florida State lost 1 other elite QB

FSU has endured a rough offseason period on the QB front. The ‘Noles didn't just lose Jackson. They lost a prominent recruit even earlier.

Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park in California decommitted from FSU at the start of 2025. The Seminoles lost a five-star blue chip QB in the process. Smigiel had committed to Florida State before his junior season. He now has schools like Michigan, UCLA and Washington on his short list.

Jackson rises as the latest QB loss. But this one shakes up the current Seminoles roster.

Florida State is down to four quarterbacks now. They've already lost last year's starter D.J. Uiagalelei, who's NFL Draft eligible.

The ‘Noles did add one portal addition from an Atlantic Coast Conference rival. Tommy Castellanos went from being benched at Boston College to joining Florida State this spring. The former Eagles starter Castellanos is looking like the popular pick to earn QB1 honors ahead of the upcoming season.