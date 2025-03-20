As soon as Deion Sanders entertained a joint practice with other teams, it was something that intrigued Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell's attention.

In an interview with On3 Sports, he explained how that thought planted a seed for what could happen.

“It's definitely something I think people will continue to talk about as we move forward,” Norvell said.

The first respondent to Sanders was Syracuse football head coach Fran Brown. He hopes that the two universities will get something set up for a game.

However, other universities haven't been as onboard with a decision. Plenty of programs have opted out of a spring game due to transfer portal and recruiting concerns.

There isn't anything that these athletic departments are doing wrong. However, schools have seen players leave for rival schools that came and saw a spring game.

Deion Sanders has Florida State football, and Mike Norvell intrigued

It doesn't seem to phase Sanders, nor should it. He has one of the most decorated coaching staffs in the country.

Going back to Norvell though, a spring game between two different schools could bring a new level of anticipation to the game. Although it's usually the offense and defense squaring off against one other, this could be something different.

It could be a huge momentum boost for whatever programs play one another. Not to mention, multiple schools could put their pride on the line in a game like this.

There is no championship or any wins or losses at stake. It would simply be to play for the love of the game. That's the beauty of football. Guys will play and coach because they love it. Any chance there is to play, they will certainly grab it.

On the flip side, a joint spring practice could be beneficial for players who are in the transfer portal. They can see how a team will compete against another team in an intense setting.

It could be another recruiting tactic, in and out of itself. At the same time though, a joint spring game could backfire on teams that are eager to do it.

For instance, Sanders could lose recruits if his team has a bad game. The same goes for Norvell. He could lose recruits if there is a bad spring game.

Either way, there is a push-and-pull effect with a move like this. Although the idea has been entertained, it's tough to say if the NCAA will be onboard with it.

If so, Sanders and Norvell could square off in a new spring game format.