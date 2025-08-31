Florida State entered its Week 1 clash against Alabama already dealing with adversity. Just weeks earlier, the program lost former four-star safety Conrad Hussey, thinning a secondary that was expected to be tested by the Crimson Tide's new-look offense. Even with those concerns, the Seminoles stunned college football with a statement win and a viral moment from their new offensive coordinator.

Gus Malzahn was in full command of the Seminoles' offense during the 31-17 upset over No. 8 Alabama. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos was the centerpiece, throwing for 152 yards while also leading the team with 78 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Seminoles piled up 382 total yards in a balanced attack, proving that Malzahn's scheme could hit the ground running in Tallahassee.

Malzahn, of course, has a long history with Alabama from his years coaching at Auburn, and he didn't miss the chance to remind everyone. Shortly after the game, he took to X, formerly Twitter, writing: ”Felt like old times tonight!!” with a spear emoji, a post that immediately went viral among fans.

Head coach Mike Norvell called it a ”complete team victory,” praising both the offense and defense for showing up in a game where Florida State entered as nearly a two-touchdown underdog. The defense held Alabama to just 87 rushing yards, while Ty Simpson was limited to a 23-of-43 passing line despite two scores.

The weekend brought more good news for the Seminoles beyond the field. Jonah Winston, younger brother of Florida State legend and Heisman winner Jameis Winston, verbally committed to FSU during his visit. The 2026 prospect out of Hoover High in Alabama becomes another symbolic victory over the Tide, choosing the Seminoles over finalists Maryland and Arkansas.

For Malzahn, the performance was a vindication of his decision to take the coordinator role after leaving UCF. Florida State's offense looked sharper, more confident, and more dangerous than it had in years, and Malzahn's viral jab at Alabama only added fuel to the celebration.

