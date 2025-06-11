Georgia football may not have reached the heights that it would have hoped for last season, but the modern college football dynasty that Kirby Smart has built in Athens is reloading for another run at a national title again next season.

While there will be plenty of change heading into 2025, most notably with Gunner Stockton replacing Carson Beck at quarterback. Georgia has also done a lot of work in the transfer portal to get ready for next season and another grueling SEC slate.

While all of that is happening, Smart and company are still building for the future as well. On Tuesday, three elite recruits reaffirmed their commitments to Georgia football in the class of 2026, via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

The biggest news of them all was that four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick had shut down his other suitors and would be joining Georgia for the 2026 season.

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 Georgia CB commit Justice Fitzpatrick has shut down his recruitment, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He was set to take other trips but those won’t happen & won’t take any more visits.”

Safety commit Jordan Smith, a top five safety in the class of 2026, also shut down his recruitment on Tuesday. Smith had official visits scheduled to both Tennessee and Florida State, but cancelled them and will be headed to Athens in 2026.

Georgia also got some affirmation on the offensive side of the ball. Four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese officially ended his recruitment and will be a part of Georgia's 2026 class.

Georgia's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked as the fifth-best in the nation according to On3 Sports and the sixth-best according to 247 Sports. The class is headlined by five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who is thought of by many to be the top signal caller in his class.

If Curtis, Fitzpatrick and the rest of these Georgia recruits pan out and reach their potential during their time with the Bulldogs, Smart and company will continue to stay at the top of college football for the remainder of the 2020s.