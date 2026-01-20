The Indiana football program reached the ultimate pinnacle of the sport by completing a perfect 16-0 season, capped by a 27-21 national championship victory over Miami. Fernando Mendoza led the charge in his hometown while attributing the triumph to his faith and his teammates. And there is some news about the Georgia Tech football team, too.

Following the win, news emerged regarding Fernando’s brother, Alberto, who decided to enter the transfer portal to seek his own starting opportunity. While Georgia Tech and Duke were initially named as potential landing spots for the young signal-caller, Alberto has officially made his choice to join the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

He enters a program looking to add championship-level experience and a talented playmaker to its 2026 roster.

Georgia Tech has signed Indiana QB transfer Alberto Mendoza, Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer have learned for CBS Sports. Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, was IU’s backup QB this year. In limited action, he was 18 of 24 for 286 yards with five TD passes and also ran for 190 yards.

This addition provides head coach Brent Key with a versatile dual-threat option who spent the last two seasons learning within a championship culture. Mendoza’s efficiency in his limited appearances suggests he has the talent to compete for a starting role as the Yellow Jackets continue to climb the national ranks and maintain competitiveness in the ACC.

The program also secured a massive commitment in the offensive backfield by landing former Michigan star running back Justice Haynes. Haynes joins Georgia Tech after a standout season in Ann Arbor, where he recorded 857 rushing yards and ten touchdowns despite missing time due to injury.

A former top recruit who also spent time at Alabama, Haynes is considered an NFL-caliber talent and becomes the center of a ground game designed to control the line of scrimmage.

His arrival, combined with the addition of Mendoza, highlights Brent Key's aggressive strategy of using the transfer portal to bring in proven veterans. These moves aim to further cement Georgia Tech as a rising powerhouse capable of taking the next step in the national landscape.