Following the news of the death of LSU football star Kyren Lacy, current New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers mourned his former teammate.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Lacy's passing. Nabers posted a collage of images and videos of them during their time at LSU together. He is taking the news hard, posting a lengthy message about his former teammate.

“Pain. Numb. Sad. Sorrowful. Downcast. Hurt. Broken. Devastated. Empty. Miserable [two broken red heart emojis],” his post began. “So this how it feels huh!! To lose a part of [your] heart [crying face emoji]. D**n you loved unconditionally [two red heart emojis]. You put a smile on everyone’s face [I guess] we forgot to give you the same smile [two loudly crying face emojis].

“When we had that talk before dat game I made history, I realized we [were] twins across Louisiana tryna get it the same way [two loudly crying face emojis]. D**n[,] man[,] I just gave u the tightest hug ever when I saw u bruh [two broken red heart emojis.] Why you ain’t call Leek brudda, [you know] I had you bruh whatever u needed!!” he continued.

Nabers' post continued by saying he “f**king hurt” him. “This the first day of my life I felt the world go by slower [than] it ever did,” he said with two pleading face emojis. “I can play back every memory in my head and you saying I ain’t gone be able to joce wit ya nomo??!!!”

LSU star Kyren Lacy's death

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, it was reported that Lacy died. His body was found by police. He was found after a police pursuit and is suspected to have died via a self-inflicted gunshot.

The news came over a week away from the NFL Draft, where Lacy was one of the top prospects. However, his legal troubles hindered his draft stock heading into the event.

He was previously arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man and injured several others. Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle, and the case was set to continue on Monday, April 14.

Malik Nabers was Kyren Lacy's teammate at LSU in 2022 and 2023. In their second season together, both of them had stellar campaigns. Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lacy, meanwhile, logged 558 yards (his career high at the time) for an average of 18.6 yards per reception and seven touchdowns.

Lacy had his best season in 2024, catching 58 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He was going to join Nabers in the NFL before his tragic passing.