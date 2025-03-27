When news broke that Russell Wilson was signing with the New York Giants to become their new starting quarterback, fans of the red, white, and blue all had the same hope: please unlock the team's young wide receivers.

On paper, it makes sense, right? The Giants have a good collection of talent headlined by Pro Bowl rookie receiver Malik Nabers; they just need to figure out a way to get everyone clicking on the same page.

Fortunately, Wilson gets that feeling, and on Wednesday, he let reporters know that he also wants to see Nabers have a breakout campaign this fall.

“He's an explosive athlete. Just his ability to make plays. I love Malik, man. Just watching him, his personality on the field, his demeanor. I watched this one clip — I was watching a bunch of plays of him — and he caught this one catch against the Commanders on a shallow cross on a third down and he cut back inside, got another extra 20 yards. Got hit pretty good, he kind of laid the boom or vice versa, and he got up right away and just was celebrating, excited about the first down, and then moved on to the next play,” Wilson said on Wednesday via NY Post.

“The competitor, the warrior that he is, there are a lot of guys like that. That same play I noticed that Theo [Johnson] was blocking down the field and making a huge block. Those kinds of things are what championship football looks like. Obviously, look, [Nabers] catches that screen against the Colts and takes it 80 yards, 70 yards, that's pretty special. There are only so many human beings in the world who can do that, and he is one of them.”

Wilson also commented on Nabers teammate Jalin Hyatt, who has largely underperformed since arriving in the Big Apple as a third-round pick out of Tennessee. While Wilson hasn't shared the field with Hyatt just yet, he has played with receivers like Golden Tate and Percy Harvin, who have a very similar player profile.

“He's like a running back, every time he touches the ball he's hard to tackle, his ability to make people miss, his ability to get away from guys and his escapability,” Wilson said. “I've played with some guys like that before.

“I'm kind of a film rat,” he said. “I've watched a lot. I've watched pretty much every catch of each guy. I've watched a lot of highlights of them. Just really you get engulfed in it because it's everything. If you really want to win, it's gotta be your lifestyle. It's gotta be — every morsel of your body and your being, it's got to be about winning and what that looks like.”

Will Wilson be able to unlock his young wide receivers and finally get the Giants back to their winning ways? Or will his addition prove no different than Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Tim Boyle, and the other signal callers who came before him? While only time will tell, it's clear Wilson knows what he's getting into, which is half the battle, all things considered.