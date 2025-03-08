Louisville football showed Saturday it can complete the recruitment of a four-star talent. Even beating out South Carolina and Auburn for this safety on the college football recruiting trail.

The Cardinals landed Jaydin Broadnax from Boca Raton, Florida, per recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 on Saturday.

“The next Louisville legend! Let’s work Ville,” Broadnax shared after his verbal commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender becomes the Cardinals' eighth verbal pledge for the 2026 class. The star from West Boca Raton High is now the highest ranked recruit for Louisville and head coach Jeff Brohm. Brother Greg Brohm, who serves as Louisville's general manager, also helped seal this recruitment.

The Broadnax pledge also comes one month after a significant move the Cardinals made. Louisville hired past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and alum Deion Branch to the 2025 coaching staff. The Cards also scored a huge transfer portal win. Louisville landed former USC quarterback Miller Moss in December.

New Louisville safety had more than Auburn, South Carolina after him

Broadnax established himself as one of the more highly coveted defenders in the nation.

Southeastern Conference representatives Auburn and South Carolina were more than his other offers. Fellow SEC school Florida also offered him as an in-state opportunity. Same with Kentucky and Mississippi State.

But there's more beyond the SEC representatives. Even most of Louisville's Atlantic Coast Conference rivals tried luring Broadnax in through its own offers.

Florida State rose as one opportunity. Same with Boston College and Georgia Tech. But Syracuse emerged as the one ACC program that landed in the final mix to land Broadnax.

Louisville is fresh off a 9-4 season in 2024. The Cardinals capped their '24 campaign by rolling to a three-game winning streak. That includes beating Washington in a dramatic 35-34 win at the Sun Bowl. That contest even saw Louisville play without star quarterback Tyler Shough. Harrison Bailey took his place and completed 16-of-25 passes for 164 yards and tossed three touchdowns.

Broadnax is heading to the ACC's No. 6 ranked defense. Louisville allowed an average of 24.1 points per game (ranking them at sixth in that category). The Cardinals finished fifth overall in the ACC standings and will likely enter the 2025 season as a potential ACC title contender. Now, the Broadnax commitment becomes a major boost for the Cardinals.