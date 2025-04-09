LSU football offensive lineman Will Campbell was a star at the college level, and he is going to come off the board quickly when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around in a couple of weeks. Campbell never had any issues at LSU and he will likely be a top-10 pick, but there have been recent concerns about his arm measurements. Campbell's arms aren't as long as other OL prospects, but it has never been a problem for him. Some people worry about it, but he is going to be selected early regardless.

While there are some people involved in the evaluation process that have concerns about Will Campbell, there are others with the opposite outlook on for the former LSU star.

“He's going to be awesome — All-Pro caliber guard, and if he's a tackle, he will be better than at least half the tackles in the NFL right off the bat,” a high-ranking personnel evaluator with an NFC team said, according to an article from ESPN. “Captain, started every game, instinctive. Don't overthink it.”

The people who do have those concerns aren't worried about Campbell being unplayable or anything to that extreme. However, it can impact certain parts of his game.

“It's a concern that limits his ability in some way, and he gets beat on the inside edge a little bit,” an NFC personnel man said. “But he knows how to play. It's not like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can't draft him because of arm length.'”

The measurements were also a bigger concern in the past, but people don't seem to be as worried about it now. Campbell ended up having better measurements at LSU pro day, and that quieted some of the doubters.

“It [Campbell's measurables] was a thing for a while, but I think people have gotten over it,” one AFC executive said.

Even when the critics were at their loudest, Will Campbell never seemed to be concerned about the doubts. He has always been able to compete at an elite level, and he knows that he is going to end up being one of the first players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. There weren't a lot of offensive linemen at the college level that were better than Campbell, and players like him typically translate well to the pros.

The NFL Draft will get underway in a little over two weeks, and players like Campbell will learn their fate. It's going to be exciting to see where he and the rest of this draft class end up.