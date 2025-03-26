LSU football offensive tackle Will Campbell was one of the best offensive lineman in college football, and he is ready to take his talents to the NFL. He has always been a tremendous player that has put a lot of good stuff on film, but there have been some recent concerns about his arm length. Campbell ended up measuring in at 33 inches at LSU Pro Day on Wednesday, however, and that shut down some of the controversy regarding the potential flaw.

Because of the fact that the measurement was taken as LSU football Pro Day, there was some speculation that the measurement was inaccurate. That is not the case as it was taken by NFL scouts, not LSU personnel.

“A major development at LSU Pro Day: Consensus All-American OT Will Campbell's arms measured in at 33 inches, checking off a crucial box for NFL executives and talent evaluators,” Jordan Schulz said in a post. “Important context: The measurements were conducted by NFL scouts, not LSU, so no need for any conspiracy theories on this one.”

Before any measurements were taken on Will Campbell, there weren't many people concerned about his skill. He has always been one of the best at his position in college football, but one measurement did change people's view of him. Campbell isn't too concerned about it.

“For 2 years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play,” Campbell said, according to a post from Ian Rapoport. “So now all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS.”

Will Campbell should end up being one of the first players off the board when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around next month. The offensive line is a big position of need for a lot of teams, and Campbell has noted that he is comfortable playing anywhere. He was a star in college at LSU, and the future looks bright for him at the next level as well.