LSU has a final tune-up before the bulk of its SEC schedule, as it hosts Southeastern Louisiana in Week 4. The Tigers are coming off a third straight win, after defeating Florida in Week 3. That has kept LSU atop the SEC power rankings. The team is a massive favorite this week, but there are still bold predictions to be made in this game.

Southeastern Louisiana enters the game at 2-1 on the season. The team opened the year on the road facing Louisiana Tech, but fell 24-0. The Lions hit the road once again in Week 2 and came away with the 45-24 victory over Murray State. Then, in Week 3, it was a home win, 56-3 over Mississippi Valley State.

Meanwhile, LSU is 3-0 on the season. LSU opened the season at Clemson and was down 10-3 heading into the halftime break. The defense stepped up from there, holding Clemson without a point in the second half, and winning the game 17-10. After defeating Louisiana Tech, LSU hosted Florida in Week 3. It was not the prettiest game for the Tigers on offense, but the defense intercepted DJ Lagway five times on the way to a 20-10 victory.

The LSU defense pitches a shutout

The LSU defense has been dominant this year. The team is ranked ninth in FBS in opponent points per game while sitting 17th in opponent yards per game. The defense is also eighth in the nation against the run, and 49th against the pass. Still, the hallmark of the defense has been the takeaways. The Tigers for two turnovers per game, ranking 16th in the nation.

Southeastern Louisiana did show some potent offense the last two weeks. This has been led by Carson Camp. He has completed 37 of 59 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns. He has also been intercepted twice. Meanwhile, fellow quarterback Kyle Lowe has also seen time, running the ball primarily. Lowe has completed 18 of 25 passes for 223 yards and three scores. Still, he has run for 145 yards and three touchdowns as well.

This duo was completely shut down by the only FBS opponent the team has faced. Camp completed just 11 of 22 passes for 122 yards and an interception in that game. Lowe was also picked off while running the ball for just 49 yards and seven carries.

The Louisiana Tech defense held Southeastern Louisiana to zero points, but it is nowhere near the defense of LSU. Unless a fluke play happens, the Lions will not score in this game.

Garrett Nussmeier regains some confidence

The LSU offense has struggled early in games for the first three weeks of the season. While head coach Brian Kelly took exception to the fact being pointed out, it has been true. One of the issues has been Garrett Nussmeier. He entered the season as a potential Heisman candidate, but has not done much to help his case.

He has completed 69 of 106 passes for 689 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Nussmeier has yet to have a multiple-touchdown game and has not passed for over 250 yards in a game this year.

He has also started slowly each week. In the first quarter this year, the quarterback is just 17 for 29 for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter, he is completing over 75 percent of his passes for over eight yards per attempt.

LSU can use this game to work on issues with the team. One of those is getting the quarterback off to a better start. Expect Nussmeier to get that opportunity in this game, and to see his first-quarter passing statistics improve.

Deshawn Spears shines again

LSU is ranked 27th in the nation in defensive interception rate this year and 17th in turnover margin per game. Much of that is due to the average of two turnovers per game. Five of those came just last week, when the defense intercepted Lagway five times. The other turnover was also an interception.

Two of the interceptions in the game came via Deshawn Spears. Florida had a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, and were driving again to expand the lead. Then, Spears intercepted Lagway to end the drive.

In the third quarter, with LSU up just three points, Spears picked off a third-down pass from Lagway and brought it back 58 yards for the score. This gave LSU a two-score lead.

Spears is just a sophomore and did not play much as a freshman, having just one pass breakup. He was solid in his first game of the season against Clemson, but missed the Week 2 game. Then, he dominated in Week 3.

With Southeastern Louisiana quarterbacks already having thrown three interceptions this year, plus a solid pass rush from LSU, there will be a chance for more in this game. One of those is going to go to Spears, as he makes his mark on another game.